‘Gaslit’ Review: Julia Roberts Plays A Republican’s Ballsy Wife And I’m Hooked?

Remember Martha Mitchell, the wife of President Richard Nixon’s Attorney General John N. Mitchell, best known as the whistle-blower of the Watergate scandal that broke out in the ‘70s? Yeah, probably not. The figure is perhaps just a footnote of a tumultuous chapter in American history. Her story, however, is a lot more than that. ‘Gaslit’, starring the wonderful Julia Roberts as Martha and Sean Penn (in an unrecognisable look) as John, attempts to revisit the scandal through the lens of Martha and other lesser-known figures in what is poised to be an exploration of the truth. Chronicling the republican party’s attempts to manipulate the election’s outcome, the Nixon-era show plays out somewhat like a timely yet dramatic retelling that hooks one in with dazzling performances, mostly from the leading lady. And it is surprisingly addictive even for someone uninterested in its historical context and political shows in general (points to self).

Gaslit, created by Robbie Pickering, opens with a voice-over on how history is told by the strong and not from the point of view of the “masses”, “commies”, “the queers” or “women”. Accompanying the voice is a visual of a man (G. Gordon Liddy played by a very in-character Shea Whigham) holding his hand over a candle flame as he hails President Nixon. Elsewhere, we see Julia Roberts’ Martha and Sean Penn’s John in a chaotic marriage that goes from lovey-dovey to toxic and violent in a jiffy. John is a close aide and friend of President Nixon while Martha is notorious for her very public statements that stand in criticism of Nixon’s political career. She goes from appearing on live TV to drunk-dialling journalists to share the latest scoop from inside the committee dedicated to the campaign of re-electing Nixon. Of course, people want her silenced, especially since a scheme brewed by her husband alongside White House counsel John Dean (played by a charming Dan Stevens) and Liddy is underway. The plan was to sabotage the Democrats in a bid to ensure Nixon’s win. The rest is history.

Julia Roberts lights up this intense yet uneven political drama that runs on insanely good performances.

To state the obvious, Julia Roberts is amazing. The Oscar-winning star is Hollywood’s finest and Gaslit sees her take on a nuanced role worthy of her talents. The actress plays Martha as a Southern housewife charming reporters and news anchors, inspiring the respect and awe of both republicans and certain democrats. When John and co. hatch a secret and very illegal mission against the opposition party, he decides to take measures to ensure Martha doesn’t talk to the press – that’s how big her influence over the media is. The measures are rather aggressive and it becomes the catalyst of a string of dramatic events. As Martha’s suspicions and paranoia increase, Roberts brings out a layered portrayal of a woman who has to keep up appearances while she’s haunted by trauma and is routinely “gaslit” as the title suggests. She makes easy work out of portraying a formidable yet ultimately tragic ageing woman. Martha’s story is instantly engaging even for those unfamiliar with the Watergate scandal. However, she isn’t the only character the show wants you to follow.

As a series, Gaslit is extremely ambitious like the men who form the group that ultimately launches a doomed attempt at sabotage. And like those men, the show isn’t as smart as it wants to be. Alongside Martha and John, we get a deep dive into another couple – lawyer John Dean and his flight stewardess girlfriend Mo aka Maureen (a magnetic Betty Gilpin). After an awkward meet-cute that involved a clash of ideologies, the two enter a whirlwind romance with multiple highs and lows. John is a Nixon fanboy while Mo doesn’t care for him. The couple’s arc runs parallel to Martha and John’s. Both stars are perfectly charming and do their bit to take the story forward but the writing doesn’t necessarily hold. Another subplot is that of Liddy – a fanatical figure who is both terrifying and comical. Joining in to investigate the scandal are FBI detectives Angelo Lano (Chris Messina) and Carlos Valdes (Paul Magallanes). We also get a separate backstory of a security guard Frank Wills (Patrick R. Walker) who first reports the break-in ahead o the Watergate scandal. If that sounds like a lot, it’s because it is. In trying to pack in more voices and sharper commentary, the show loses its dramatic edge a little. That said, Gaslit is still a pretty gripping watch given how the subject can feel inaccessible to non-American audiences save for the popular lead pair.

Verdict

As someone who doesn’t enjoy political dramas, I found myself lapping up all episodes of Gaslit in two sittings which isn’t bad for an 8-part series with every episode clocking around an hour. Thanks to Julia Roberts’ towering act and some genuinely bonkers sequences, the show manages to do just enough to keep one coming back to the next episode. Enjoying Roberts playing an ageing and ballsy wife of a white republican wasn’t on my bingo card but here I am enjoying it in spite of the uneven plot.

Gaslit arrives on Lionsgate Play on April 24, 2022.

