Gary Neville’s noises during Chelsea vs Liverpool spark hilarious reaction from fans

Gary Neville’s unorthodox reactions to key moments again caught the ear of Sky Sports viewers during Chelsea’s pulsating 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

The former Manchester United and England full-back has developed a reputation for providing some of football’s biggest moments with a peculiar soundtrack.

Neville famously underscored Fernando Torres’ Champions League semi-final goal against Barcelona in 2012 with a particularly memorable scream of shock and delight.

And the 46-year-old’s had cause to wail twice more as Chelsea fought back to level proceedings at Stamford Bridge.

Displaying his full vocal range in a first-half display of impressive phonation, Neville first releasing an elongated moan as Christian Pulisic lifted the equalising goal into the top corner, before producing a sharp, anguished squeal as a Mason Mount shot trickled just wide in first half stoppage time.

Former Crystal Palace winger Yannick Bolasie, now playing for Çaykur Rizespor in Turkey, was among those taken by Neville’s yelping.

“The noises coming from Gary Neville,” Bolasie tweeted, accompanying his comment with a laughing emoji.

“This Neville commentary is nuts man..,” said another viewer.

A breathless first half between the two title-chasing sides gave way to a cagier second 45 minutes, with Neville afforded little opportunity for further oral expression.

The 2-2 draw leaves Chelsea ten points back from Manchester City, with Liverpool a further point behind.

Jurgen Klopp’s side do possess a game in hand.

