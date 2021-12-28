Gary Neville explains why Mauricio Pochettino is the right ‘fit’ as next Manchester United manager

Gary Neville admits he would like Mauricio Pochettino as the next Manchester United manager and believes the Argentine is the right “fit” to succeed at Old Trafford.

Ralf Rangnick is currently in charge as interim boss as United plot their next move to permanently succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And the former Tottenham boss has been strongly linked with the Red Devils and Neville is adamant he has all the right characteristics to thrive in Manchester.

“I don’t think [Antonio] Conte was a fit for United,” Neville said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “I think United will get the right manager at the end of the season for the longer term.

“I’d like Pochettino to be the next manager because he’s got experience of the league, I think he would play the right type of football.

“It feels like the moment for him to step up. He’s managing big stars, characters and personalities.

“I’ve always liked him and the way in which he has operated. I think he fits the club, he works with young players as well.

“He gets the best out of players. He’s a good coach. But also I think he works people the right way.

“But he’s got a job at Paris Saint-Germain, and if he does well there, they obviously won’t let him go.”

