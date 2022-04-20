Gary Neville admits ‘broken’ Manchester United at lowest point in 40 years

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed his former side are at an “all-time low” in his 42 years of watching the club.

Ralf Rangnick’s team were left humiliated after another thrashing at the hands of Liverpool on Tuesday night, losing 4-0 at Anfield.

The result leaves United sixth in the Premier League table, three points adrift of the top four having also played one game more than Tottenham and two more than Arsenal.

And Neville, who was at Anfield commentating on the match, feels this is the worst he has seen the club since he started watching nearly half a century ago.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “Man Utd were a million miles away from that Liverpool team in every department. On and off the pitch. It was a sobering evening.

“We expected it. Not one Man United fan came here with any hope whatsoever. That team has got nothing.

“There are some decent players out on that pitch and some talent. I cannot explain how it’s gone from what would be slightly promising at the end of last season finishing second – I know they lost in the Europa League final which was a bad one – to the point where we are today which is an all-time low in my 42 years of watching United. I’ve never seen it as bad as that.

“I’ve never seen a Man United team wilt and be as flaky in a game of football in my 40 years.”

Manchester United now face a hugely tough week as they travel to Arsenal on Saturday, before then returning to Old Trafford to host Chelsea five days later.

The club have not won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013 and have not claimed silverware of any sort in five years.

