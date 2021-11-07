Gary Lineker to take second refugee into home

Gary Lineker has said he will welcome another refugee to live with him after the “wonderful experience” of doing so last year.

The former England striker told The Sun that he is “waiting on paperwork” and said that doing it the first time “wasn’t just a one-off like the public perception was.”

Mr Lineker, who hosts BBC One’s Match of the Day, went through a charity to welcome a refugee named Rasheed to live with him in his home in Surrey last year.

Rasheed, who was from the Balochistan region between Pakistan and Iran, lived with Mr Lineker for 20 days and sent him a thank you letter upon leaving.

Mr Linker said he “got a lot out” of the “wonderful experience” which is why he is planning to do it again.

He added that he will “never be able to comprehend” people “attacking” him for wanting to house a refugee.

He told The Sun: “The refugee thing, I will never be able to comprehend being attacked for wanting to help people who are being bombed, who are risking their lives jumping on dinghies because they’re so desperate.

“How can anyone have a total lack of empathy for people in the most dire circumstances?

“I was actually supposed to take another one a couple of weeks ago, but am just waiting on the paperwork. It wasn’t just a one-off like the public perception was.

“It’s genuine. I got a lot out of it, and it was just a wonderful experience.”

The 60-year-old has been critical of the government’s response to migrants attempting to cross the English and last year described the response as “heartless and completely without empathy”.

