Gary Lineker says he ‘can’t be a***d’ with dating now

Gary Lineker has revealed that he has tired of the dating landscape, explaining that he is content on his own.

The former England footballer and Match of the Day host has been married twice, having been with Michelle Cockayne from 1986 until 2006, and Welsh actor Danielle Bux from 2009 to 2016.

Lineker has four sons with Cockayne: George, 29, Harry, 27, Tobias, 25, and Angus, 23.

Now, speaking to The Sun, Lineker, 60, explained that he no longer has the desire to date like he once did.

“I last went on a date a few months ago. Every now and again you might meet someone — but obviously not over the past couple of years because of the pandemic — but I’ve always found it quite difficult,” he said.

“Occasionally I have a date, but then I’ll go and make it clear I’m not interested. So I feel bad. I don’t want to lead anyone up the garden path. It sounds selfish, but I’m really happy on my own.

“I’ve got good friends, I’ve got my kids, I like cooking, and I just don’t want any more sleeping with someone again.”

Lineker continued: “When you get a bit older, that urge fades, your testosterone levels drop. It’s just not that important.

“I like the fun of flirting, going on dates, kissing and cooking for someone, but that’s about as far as I want to take it. I’m not sure I’m asexual as such — no matter how old you are, a beautiful woman is a beautiful woman — but I just genuinely can’t be a**** now.”

Lineker previously opened up about his dating life in an interview with The Times, telling the publication: “It’s a stupid and horrible thing to say in a way, but I’m not massively into sex.

“I quite like flirting a little bit. Now that’s all I do. But then after that… This is really being honest: It’s like hard work.

“Going on a date and then, yes, come on, let’s do it. Do we really have to do all that? So I’ve hardly had any dates.”

