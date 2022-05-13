Gary Barlow 2022: How to get tickets for A Different Stage in Wolverhampton

Extra dates for Gary Barlow’s A Different Stage have been released for Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre this November. A Different Stage sees the songwriter, producer, and one-fifth of Take That use his discography to narrate his life.

Barlow crafted the show with long-time friend and collaborator Tim Firth. It promises to be a rather intimate affair with Barlow dissecting his life via a theatrical one-man show.

Gary Barlow has had an expansive and successful career spanning almost thirty years. He has sold over 50 million records worldwide and has captured the hearts of 90s kids all around the UK who grew up with Take That on their screens and in their Walkman.

While promoting the shows Barlow said: “Now I’ve done shows where it has just been me and a keyboard. I’ve done shows where I sit and talk to people. I’ve done shows where I’ve performed as part of a group. But this one, well, it’s like all of those, but none of them. When I walk out this time, it’s going to be a very different stage altogether.”

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets start from £36.75 (not including booking fees) and can be bought at Ticketmaster or at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre directly. There is a cap of eight tickets when booking. Extra dates have also been added in York.

What dates are available?

Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre has four dates available. Barlow will be in town from 17 November to 20 November. There are currently limited tickets available for three of the dates and an extra date, with the shows expected to sell out fast.

