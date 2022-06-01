Garmin launches Forerunner 955 and 255, updating its flagship running watches

Garmin has launched new version of its flagship running watch, the Forerunner 955, as well as an updated and cheaper version.

The new update brings solar charging to the running and triathlon watch for the first time, as the technology makes its way across Garmin’s product lines. Thatshould allow the watch to work for up to 20 days in smartwatch mode, the company says.

Garmin’s Forerunner line are intended as devoted running watches, packing in many of the feature from its more outdoors and adventure focused lines into a smaller body.

The Forerunner 955 also includes a touchscreen, following the introduction of the new display to Garmin’s premium Fenix and Epix watches.

It also adds new features on the inside, including heart rate variability tracking, and new features that will show users how ready for training they are and guide them through races.

Tha tlatter feature, known as the race widget, includes a countdown to a scheduled race. It will tell its owner what the weather is like, how long is left to the race – as well as how fast it expects them to run,

The much cheaper 255 does not include either solar charging or the touchscreen. But it does get some of the same updates that will arrive with the 955, including a new “Morning Report” tool that will tell users how well they slept and how recovered their watch thinks they are.

The 255 will also be the first of Garmin’s cheaper line of running watches to include full triathlon support, so that it can switch between the different parts of a triathlon with a button press.

The Forerunner 955 solar version costs £549, €649 or $599, and the non-solar version costs £479, €549 or $499. The Forerunner 255 costs £299, or £249 for the music version.

The new watches sit alongside the bottom of the line Forerunner 55, and the mid-level Forerunner 745. Garmin also makes other watches aimed at runners, but less specifically, such as the outdoors-focused Fenix series and its Venu watches, which come in a more general lifestyle design.

