Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday said the Department of Justice would continue to pursue those responsible for the January 6 insurrection “at any level,” vowing that the charges brought against more than 725 people in the year since the attack on the Capitol “will not be our last”.

In remarks to department employees commemorating the one-year anniversary of the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington, Mr Garland acknowledged critics who’ve accused him of holding back on charging anyone in former president Donald Trump’s inner circle — or Mr Trump himself — for roles they may have played in the violence that unfolded as Congress met to certify President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, or suggested that the department is slow-walking any investigations into the same.

The former District of Columbia circuit judge said the department has operated at a deliberate pace that is governed by evidence, and evidence alone.

“Because January 6th was an unprecedented attack on the seat of our democracy, we understand that there is broad public interest in our investigation. We understand that there are questions about how long the investigation will take, and about what exactly we are doing,” he said.

Our answer is and will continue to be the same answer we would give to with respect to any ongoing investigation: As long as it takes, and whatever it takes for justice to be done, consistent with the facts and the law”.

“I understand that this may not be the answer some are looking for, but we will and we must speak through our work. Anything else jeopardizes the viability of our investigations, and the civil liberties of our citizens,” he added.

More follows…

Source Link Garland issues chilling warning to perpetrators of January 6 ‘at any level’: ‘Justice will be done’