Gareth Bale agrees to join Los Angeles FC following Real Madrid exit

Wales forward Gareth Bale has agreed to join Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC on an initial one-year deal when his contract with Real Madrid expires, the PA news agency understands.

The five-time Champions League winner is soon to be a free agent and is looking for a new club ahead of playing for Wales at the World Cup in Qatar, which starts in November.

Bale, 32, had been linked with a move to hometown club Cardiff following the end of a nine-year stay at Real Madrid, but he now appears set to continue his career with a move to the United States.

