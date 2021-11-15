Three men have been jailed after stealing £26 million worth of cash, jewellery and gems from celebrity homes.

Jugoslav Jovanovic, 24, Alessandro Maltese, 45, and Alessandro Donati, 44, were jailed at Isleworth Crown Court in what has been called Britain’s biggest ever burglary spree.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Gang jailed after targeting celebrity homes in record £26m burglary spree