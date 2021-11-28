Gaming chair Black Friday deals 2021: Save up to £74 on Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday

Black Friday’s main event has finally landed and with it you can expect to see a huge range of deals and discounts on all sorts of tech, including gaming chairs.

Available in all shapes and sizes, they are generally split into three categories. The first resemble race-car seats and are mounted to the wheels of a conventional office chair, ready to be rolled up to your desk and gaming PC.

The second type of gaming chair sits directly on the floor, and is better-suited to console gaming on a television. Being so low, they put gamers at the perfect height for playing with a gamepad in front of the big screen.

Lastly, there are more specialist chairs designed for racing games. These often have mounts for steering wheels, pedals and gear shifters, and in some cases even allow for a console, speakers and television or monitor to be attached, creating an all-in-one system.

Running through to Cyber Monday on 29 November, Black Friday brings some of the best deals on tech, toys, gaming, home appliances and more. And here at IndyBest, we’re continually finding great discounts to make your Black Friday as stress-free as possible.

AutoFull gaming chair: Was £249.99, now £175.99, Amazon.co.uk

(AutoFull)

We’ve found a set of great deals on AutoFull gaming chairs from Amazon. These are like the first chairs mentioned above, with their bucket seat design and base with five wheels.

The deal varies depending on the colour of chair, with discounts ranging from 13 to 30 per cent. The latter lowers the price from £249.99 to £175.99, saving you an impressive £74.

The AutoFull gaming chair spins 360 degrees, rocks by up to 25 degrees and has a back that can be locked into place at any angle between 90 and 155 degrees. The chair has a gas lift system for adjusting the height, and a cushion that is 11cm thick.

