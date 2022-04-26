By the time the last season of ‘Friends’ started to air, the show had garnered a huge fan following and all the star cast of the show took home whopping paychecks. With a budget of $10 million per episode, ‘Friends’ was one of the most expensive sitcoms ever made.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Game of Thrones' To 'Friends', Most Expensive TV Shows Ever Made