‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Kit Harington Praises ‘House Of The Dragon’ Showrunners As He Reviews The Prequel Series

After a long wait, HBO has finally arrived with the first spin-off series based on their popular fantasy drama ‘Game of Thrones’. And seems like they have managed to hit the bull’s eye with ‘House of the Dragon’ too. While the newly arrived series has opened to positive reviews while scoring record-shattering views since its debut, GOT fans have been busy sharing reviews and theories related to the prequel spin-off series. And the latest one to join the bandwagon is Kit Harington, who was all praise for the showrunners for doing a ‘fantastic job’.

In a recent conversation with ET Canada, Harington said, “I’m really enjoying it. My friend Miguel showrun it, so I’m really enjoying it. I think they’ve done a fantastic job. It’s a weird one to start a whole new show in the same kind of realm and to make it its own thing, and I think that they’ve really done that.”

While Miguel Sapochnik is all set to depart as the co-showrunner of the prequel series, the makers are reported to rope in ‘Game of Thrones’ veteran Alan Taylor as the new director and executive producer, who would team up with Ryan Condal for the second season of ‘House of the Dragon’.

Meanwhile, Harington is all set to reprise his role of Jon Snow in another GOT spin-off soon, reportedly titled ‘Snow’. On the other hand, the newly arrived HBO show ‘House of the Dragon’ features an ensemble cast comprising of Paddy Considine, Emmy D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans and Olivia Cooke.

