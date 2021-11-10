Game confirms Xbox series X mini fridge is coming back today – how to get it

Despite the supply and demand issues that have plagued the Xbox series X since its launch, what there isn’t a shortage of is people wanting to get hold of its branded tech.

Case in point: the hype around Microsoft’s Xbox mini fridge (£89.99, Game.co.uk), designed to look just like the next-gen console.

For the uninitiated, like all good things, it started with a meme. When the Xbox series X was first showcased in 2019 gamers joked and likened the design to a mini fridge.

But the final clincher was during a Twitter-based battle of the brands between two unlikely contestants: Skittles and Microsoft, with the tech giant taking the crown and vowing to create the Xbox series X mini fridge.

Due to launch just in time for Christmas, the fun Xbox series X tie-in was first made available to pre-order on 19 October exclusively at Game, where it promptly sold out in double-quick time. But now the retailer has confirmed that it’s coming back into stock today, 10 November. Read on for everything there is to know.

Read more:

(Microsoft)

Price: £89

£89 Release date: December 2021

December 2021 Size/dimensions: 18in x 9in x 9in (exterior), 13.2in x 6.8in x 6.8in (interior)

18in x 9in x 9in (exterior), 13.2in x 6.8in x 6.8in (interior) Where to buy in the UK: Game.co.uk

Gamers, if you’ve not managed to get hold of the Xbox series X, it’s now possible to get a mini fridge in the same design to fill the void. Game has confirmed that the Xbox series X mini fridge will be restocked today, 10 November.

Pre-orders will be limited to one per customer, and deliveries will be fulfilled in January, so don’t bank on this one for a Christmas present.

Price of the Xbox series X mini fridge

The mini fridge costs £89.99, making it a great gift for the gamer in your life.

How to pre-order and launch date

The mini fridge was first made available to pre-order at Game on 19 October at 2pm. Although it seemed so popular it sold out in less than an hour.

A second restock is taking place on 10 November. A queueing system will be in place, and all orders will be checked to ensure only one fridge per customer is sold.

What size is the Xbox series X mini fridge?

Owing to it being a mini fridge, it has a compact design. The exterior is 18in x 9in x 9in, while the interior is 13.2in x 6.8in x 6.8in.

Unsure how much this will hold? Well, according to Microsoft, this equates to 12 cans. It also features two shelves in the door for keeping your snacks cool (maybe even take pity on Skittles and keep them in there).

The tech giant has paid homage to its Xbox branding – the exterior of the mini fridge is a sleek black, while the interior is its signature contrasting green.

As you’d expect from the makers of the Xbox series X, it has a range of snazzy features, including a USB port on the front meaning you can charge your phone while you chill your beers. Similarly, if you’re on the move, it comes with a DC power adapter so it can work in the car.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on gaming and other tech offers, try the links below:

Want to know how to get your hands on the Xbox series X? Read our live coverage of the restock news

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Game confirms Xbox series X mini fridge is coming back today – how to get it