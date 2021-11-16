Gal Gadot Vouches For Dwayne Johnson As He Talks About Not Being Offered Hindi Films; Bollywood Are You Listening?

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot starrer Red Notice is the talk of the town and how! The Netflix film has not only left fans of the stars thrilled but has also registered a big feat for the streaming platform. If you haven’t heard already, Red Notice–which debuted on Netflix on November 12–has become the most-watched film ever with the biggest opening day for the OTT giant. And even more so now because the Rawson Marshall Thurber directorial has also allowed Indian fans a chance to hear about Bollywood from none other than, The Rock!

That’s right; Johnson who enjoys a massive fandom in India, has spoken about being Bollywood ready and a more conducive environment for frequent Hollywood-Bollywood crossovers. Earlier, he had told India Today something on the same lines. But alas, he has not been offered to do any Hindi films yet! He was quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “I have not been offered one in the past, but I would love that. We talked about this the other day when there’s like two big cultures in terms of entertainment, it’s coming out of Bollywood and Hollywood. There should be more crossover. So I think that would be really cool. Absolutely. And I’m well aware.”

“He can dance too and do everything easily,” vouched Gadot and hey, she has a point. Johnson, however, isn’t as confident about the ease of it all. “I don’t know if I can do it easily. This one can do it easily,” he added, referring to his co-star and Wonder Woman.

Meanwhile, all Ryan Reynolds wants is a desi Deadpool. And that makes two of us! “Free Guy would be a very good one to adapt for Bollywood.” That and his Marvel film.

“I’d say Deadpool though would be a little bit more fun. I think it’d be easier for Deadpool to embrace the Bollywood culture. Guy in Free Guy is a non-playable character, he exists only in the digital world. But Deadpool’s real flesh and blood so I think it’d be Deadpool.”

Now that’s something! Bollywood are you listening?

Cover Image: Gal Gadot/Instagram

