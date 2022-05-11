Gabriel Jesus open to Arsenal transfer this summer with seven clubs ‘interested’ in Man City forward

Gabriel Jesus is open to joining Arsenal this summer after the Manchester City forward’s agent revealed talks are ongoing.

The Brazilian has one more year on his contract at the Etihad, but last month refused to commit his future to the club.

And the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer is only likely to block Jesus’ chances of playing.

Agent Marcelo Pettinati insists the Gunners have engaged in talks over a potential move to the Emirates, but maintains six other clubs are also keen on the 25-year-old.

“We had talks with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus,” Pettinati said. “We like the project – it’s a possibility we’re discussing.

“There are six more clubs interested in Gabriel. He’s focused on the final games with Man City; we’ll see.”

After joining City in 2017 from Palmeiras for £27m, Jesus has scored 58 Premier League goals in 157 games.

Arsenal appear to be in the market for a new striker, with forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah’s contracts set to expire this summer.

When asked last month if he would like to start more often, following four goals in the 5-1 win against Watford, the 25-year-old said: “It’s not just me, it’s [all] the players.”

