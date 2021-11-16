Gabby Petito’s mother says the family didn’t notice any “red flags” during her daughter’s relationship with Brian Laundrie.

“I don’t know why Gabby didn’t open up to me about certain things,” Nichole Schmidt told Dr Oz in an interview due to screen on Tuesday.

“We just didn’t see any red flags,” she said.

Nearly two months after Ms Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming on 19 September, Ms Schmidt said she was “not OK”.

Joe and Tara Petito, left, and Jim and Nichole Schmidt, right, sit down with Dr Oz

She said she had pored over her daughter’s relationship with Laundrie since the death looking for any signs she might have missed.

Laundrie, whose remains were found in a Florida state park last month, was named a “person of interest” in the case but has never been formally linked to her death by law enforcement.

Ms Petito’s father and stepmother, Joe and Tara Petito, and stepfather Jim Schmidt also sat down with Dr Oz for the interview.

Ms Petito dated Laundrie for several years before their van-life trip this year.

“The way the abuser works is to shame the victim,” Joe Petito said told Dr Oz.

“And continually shame the victim to where they start believing that shame is theirs to hold.”

The family have established The Gabby Petito Foundation to help victims of domestic violence, and say it’s already getting results.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Gabby Petito’s mother says she didn’t see warning signs in Brian Laundrie relationship