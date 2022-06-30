Brian Laundrie’s parents will have to answer to claims they had prior knowledge of Gabby Petito’s death after a judge denied their motion to dismiss a civil lawsuit brought by her parents.

Ms Petito’s parents appeared in court last week for the first hearing of a civil lawsuit in which they allege the Laundries made misleading statements that their daughter was still alive when they knew their son Brian had already killed her.

Source Link Gabby Petito: Judge denies Laundries’ motion to dismiss lawsuit