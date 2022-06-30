Brian Laundrie’s parents will have to answer to claims they had prior knowledge of Gabby Petito’s death after a judge denied their motion to dismiss a civil lawsuit brought by her parents.
Ms Petito’s parents appeared in court last week for the first hearing of a civil lawsuit in which they allege the Laundries made misleading statements that their daughter was still alive when they knew their son Brian had already killed her.
Breaking: more to come
Source Link Gabby Petito: Judge denies Laundries’ motion to dismiss lawsuit