G7 has sent ‘very clear united message to Putin’ over Ukraine, says Truss

The West and its allies are “united” in threatening “massive consequences” for any Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine the Foreign Secretary has said.

Liz Truss, speaking to reporters at a press conference, also took aim at Iran and China after meeting in Liverpool with counterparts at the two-day G7 summit of foreign ministers from leading democratic nations.

Ms Truss said: “We’ve sent a powerful signal to our adversaries and our allies.

“We’ve been clear that any incursion by Russia into Ukraine would have massive consequences for which there would be a severe cost.

We are very clear that there will be severe consequences if that incursion took place Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

“We’ve also shown that we stand for freedom and democracy and the rights of people everywhere to live free from oppression.

“We need to make the positive case for individual humanity and dignity, which lies at the heart of our democratic free societies.”

Russia has already annexed Crimea, part of Ukraine, and tension is rising again, with Russia reportedly massing thousands of troops on the border with its neighbour.

The Foreign Secretary said: “We have sent a very clear united message to Vladimir Putin from this G7 meeting.

“And we are very clear that there will be severe consequences if that incursion took place.

“This is about deterring Russia from taking that.”

Ms Truss was also asked about the “billions” of Russian money flowing into London.

She said: “We do already have very strong anti-corruption and anti-money laundering rules in the UK.

“But let’s be clear, when the UK has wanted to send clear messages and achieve clear goals, we have been prepared to use economic sanctions. So we are considering all options.”

On China, where tension is rising with the US over Taiwan, Ms Truss said the G7 was concerned about “coercive economic policies” across the globe.

She said the West and its allies want to build investment in “like-minded, freedom-loving democracies”.

Ms Truss also said Iran needs to resolve the international dispute over its nuclear power programme within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which limited its ability to make weapons-grade nuclear material.

She added: “This is the last chance for Iran to come to the negotiating table with a serious resolution to this issue, which has to be agreeing the terms of the JCPOA.

“This is the last choice and it is vital that they do so, we will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.

“And it is vital that they come to the table and are serious about the negotiations.”

The G7 summit ends on Sunday.

