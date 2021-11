The former South African President FW de Klerk, the man who oversaw the dismantling of the Apartheid regime, has died.

A statement from the former leader’s foundation said the 85-year-old died at his home in Cape Town on Thursday morning.

“Former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer,” the statement said.

