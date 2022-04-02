Fury as government promises to boost worker protections shelved again, despite P&O sackings

Plans to boost protections for workers are set to be shelved again, despite P&O’s mass sackings of its staff, triggering union protests that they are being “betrayed”.

The long-promised Employment Bill will be dropped from next month’s Queen’s Speech, government officials have said – the second successive year it has been put on ice.

Back in 2019, a government-ordered review into the flouting of rules in low-paid sectors warned of a growing risk of exploitation amid changes to the immigration system after Brexit.

The Conservatives also promised to make flexible working “the default unless employers have good reasons not to”, an issue which has become more pressing because of Covid.

But one official, asked if the Bill will go forward in May, told The Financial Times: “Not everything we want to do can we find space for in one season, we can’t do everything we want to do immediately.”

A furious Frances O’Grady, the TUC general secretary, said: “Time and time again, the prime minister said he would bring in new laws to protect and enhance workers’ rights.

“But Boris Johnson looks to have broken his word yet again by failing to deliver the employment bill. Make no mistake – this would be a betrayal of working people.

“What happened at P&O should have marked a turning point for workers’ rights. But by abandoning the employment bill, the government is sending a message that it is happy for rogue employers to treat staff like dirt.”

more follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Fury as government promises to boost worker protections shelved again, despite P&O sackings