Fuming woman says Qantas kept her on hold for eight and a half hours

An irate Qantas customer has claimed that the airline kept her on hold for more than eight and a half hours.

Katrina showed presenters of Sydney’s Radio2GB her call log, featuring a call of eight hours and 39 minutes.

“I took the call to a meeting, I took the call to an eatery,” she told them.

Her colleagues were equally astonished by the amount of time spent on hold, she says.

“It was a two-hour meeting and we had the music playing in the background the whole time.”

Several customers called into presenter Ben Fordham’s show on Tuesday after a listener named Todd complained that he’d been kept on the phone for six hours and 31 minutes by the Australian flag carrier.

Another caller claimed that, after several hours on hold, they were put through to a South African call centre.

Meanwhile, Twitter user Huso Medanovic posted a screenshot of a call, allegedly to Qantas, which showed he’d been on the line for five hours and eight minutes.

“Qantas as usual bringing out their best customer service delivery (NOT). Flex Business class ticket purchased, asked for amendment or refund and nobody had an idea what’s happened with the cancellation. Almost five hours on the phone with service team,” he wrote.

Last week Qantas attracted some lively debate about its customer service after launching a nostalgic new advert, featuring Kylie Minogue and Hugh Jackman among other Australian celebrities.

Echoing the lyrics of the ‘Qantas anthem’ – Peter Allen’s I Still Call Australia Home – follower Traff Judd wrote: “But no matter how far or how wide I roam, Qantas still doesn’t answer their phone”.

Catherine Rae told Daily Mail Australia that she’d spent three hours on hold trying to change a booking for her parents after their flight was rescheduled.

“I wonder how many other people are frustrated by the terrible communication and customer service from Qantas.

“You would think with them spending all this money on adverts and having two years of grounded flights they’d want to get their service right and retain customers where they can.”

The Independent has contacted Qantas for comment.

