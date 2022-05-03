Fulham star Fabio Carvalho quiet on summer Liverpool switch

Fabio Carvalho says that he is unsure about his Fulham future after being linked with a summer move away from the club.

The 19-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season, came close to a move to Liverpool in January, who have again been connected with the young winger.

Carvalho has scored ten times in the league, playing a key role as Marco Silva’s side cruised to promotion.

The free-scoring London club sealed the Championship title with a 7-0 thrashing of Luton on Monday night, with Carvalho on the scoresheet.

“We’ll see what happens at the end of the season,” Carvalho, who has represented both Portugal and England at age-group level, told BBC Radio London when asked if he would miss the Fulham squad.

“I’m not going to say I’m going to miss them because we don’t know what’s going to happen.

“The club’s going to be where it belongs, which is the Premier League, and we’ll see what happens.

“I’m just so proud of everyone, from the coaches, the staff, the players, the kit men.

“We’ll just see what happens next year.”

Jurgen Klopp confirmed in February that Liverpool remained keen on luring Carvalho to Anfield.

A reported fee of £8 million appeared to have been agreed but a deal was not completed on deadline day.

“We are still interested – it would be crazy if we were not,” said Klopp.

“It was late, the window closed, it did not work out. We’ll see what happens.”

On Tuesday, club owner Tony Khan revealed to the Athletic that his side have indeed completed a deal to allow Fulham to “do good business” to fill the impending void left by Carvalho’s departure.

“I really like Fabio. He’s a player we have always rated, coming out of the academy, and we would have loved to have kept him. But we have made a deal that is best for the club and, since that agreement, it’s worked out wonderfully because he has been such a valuable part of the promotion,” he said.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Fulham star Fabio Carvalho quiet on summer Liverpool switch