Fugitive yoga teacher accused of killing professional cyclist Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson arrested in Costa Rica

The fugitive yoga teacher accused of killing love rival and professional cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson has been arrested in Costa Rica after 43 days on the run, US Marshals say.

Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, fled after allegedly shooting Ms Wilson in her friend’s apartment in Austin, Texas, on 11 May, according to police.

According to Velonews, Ms Armstrong was arrested at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas.

She will be deported to the US to face first-degree murder charges.

Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson was an up and coming star of the tight knit gravel racing cycling community (Instagram)

Ms Wilson’s murder attracted international headlines over an alleged love triangle involving Ms Armstriong’s partner Colin Strickland.

According to Velonews, Ms Armstrong used a counterfeit passport to board United Airlines Flight 1222 from Newark International Airport on 18 May bound for San Jose, Costa Rica.

Sources told the news site that Ms Armstroing had undergone plastic surgery to change her appearance.

She was arrested following a joint investigation by the US Marshals Office of International Operations, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, along with authorities in Costa Rica.

Her last known sighting prior to her arrest was on 18 May when she was dropped off at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

This sighting came just one day after Austin police obtained a warrant for her arrest, investigators said.

A search of outbound flights from Newark airport found no reservations under the suspect’s name.

US Marshals had previously determined that the 34-year-old boarded a flight from Austin International Bergstrom Airport to Houston Hobby Airport on 14 May.

There she boarded a connecting flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

Mr Strickland told investigators that on the day of Ms Wilson’s killing, he picked her up on his motorcycle and the pair went a swim at the Deep Eddy Pool public swimming pool.

Mr Strickland said he dropped Ms Wilson off at her friend’s home in Maple Avenue at around 8.30pm.

According to law enforcement, Ms Armstrong was secretly using cycling app Strava to track the pair’s movements.

A neighbour’s surveillance camera captured a dark-coloured SUV that matched a vehicle belonging to Ms Armstrong pull up at the house one minute after Ms Wilson was dropped off.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Fugitive yoga teacher accused of killing professional cyclist Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson arrested in Costa Rica