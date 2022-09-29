Frozen pizza market to grow by almost US$ 21.79 billion during 2022-2032

According to Market.us (250+ market pages), the global frozen pie market was worth USD 21,79 billion in 2021. It is projected that it will grow at a compound annually growth rate of (CAGR 4) 4.4% between 2022- 2032.

Pizza is a favourite food of the millennial generation, young people and working-class population due to its flavor, affordability and delicious taste. Pizza has gained immense popularity over the past two decades as a traditional dish. Frozen pizza, which is half-baked pizza, is made with yeasted flatbread dough. These pizzas are often topped with meat, vegetables, or fruits. Frozen pizza has a longer shelf life due to its low temperature and the use preservatives to prolong shelf life.

Market growth is driven by millennials changing lifestyles and changing food preferences. Frozen pizza’s ease of customization is another reason it has been so popular. Pizza lovers who love crispy crusts might heat their pizza in large skillets.

Global Frozen Pizza Market Dynamics

Driver:

Major growth drivers are the increasing consumption of ready-to eat and packaged foods. Ready-to cook, ready-to eat and other frozen foods are driving the frozen pizza market. Cryogenic equipment is one the latest innovations in the frozen food market. This equipment can be used to freeze bakery products such as croissants, wafers, as well pastries and cakes, pastries and cookies, as well other baked goods. Frozen pizza is easy to heat in a microwave oven, or in an oven. Over the review period, the global frozen pizza market will experience significant growth due to rising demand for convenience foods.

Frozen pizza has been fueled by increased R&D activities at various frozen pizza producers to improve freezing technology. Also, there is an increase in establishments of fast food outlets in emerging nations. Because of its wide selection of toppings, frozen pizza is growing in popularity.

Restraint:

People have begun to question the harmful effects of frozen pizza. This has caused a negative image of frozen pizza, which has been a major market restraint.

A product’s availability is determined by its supply chain. But frozen pizza is unique in that it has its own supply network. Because this food requires a cold network network, Many developing countries have difficulties in their supply chain due to the absence of cold storage.

Frozen pizza tends be more expensive that freshly baked pizza. Due to the high costs of production and storage, frozen pizza manufacturers charge more for their products that fresh pizza. Poor freezer facilities in rural and semiurban areas could hinder market growth.

Table – Scope of Report

Global Frozen Pizza Key Market Trends:

Due to the rapid growth of the COVID-19 viral pandemic, a global crisis has developed. With the pandemic now affecting more than 200 countries, the global economic crash has already begun. People are increasingly working remotely and more children are searching for fast, convenient meals that can be used as lunch or dinner.

Frozen pizza popularity isn’t restricted to Western countries. The rise of globalization has made it easier for consumers to be aware of new trends in food such as frozen pizza. Experts have already foretold a huge growth potential in South Korea and China.

Top Players Company Profils

Bellisio Foods Inc.

Nestle SA

Hansen Foods Inc.

One Planet Pizza

McCain Foods Ltd.

Daiya Foods Inc.

California Pizza Kitchen Inc.

Oetker GmbH

Other Key Players

Recent Developments

General Mills announced that they had acquired TNT Crust in May 2022. TNT Crust, a quality manufacturer of frozen pizza crumb, is available to restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, and national chains. Peak Rock Capital currently owns TNT Crust.

Schwan’s Home Delivery frozen food delivery service changed its name to Yelloh on March 20, 2022.

Market segmentation:

By Product

Regular

Medium

Large

by Distribution Channel

HoReCa

Offline

Online

