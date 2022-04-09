Frosty weekend in store before milder weather for Easter

Frosty mornings are on the cards across the UK this weekend, but forecasters have said milder weather is on the way for Easter.

Highs of 19C could hit the south east of England by midweek – a few degrees above the average for the time of year.

Similar temperatures are forecast for Easter weekend, with the Met Office saying dry and sunny conditions are expected.

Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “The further south and east you are, the better chance of seeing predominantly dry conditions into the Easter weekend.

“Probably quite pleasant actually in the sunshine, with temperatures probably on the warmer side for the time of year. So you’re probably looking at mid to perhaps upper teens.

“Potentially looking quite promising in the south and east, a little bit more mixed for the north and west.”

This weekend, people are likely to wake up to frost – with sunshine and showers in store for Saturday, he said.

Temperatures will peak at around 13C, with the mercury hitting just 9C in Scotland, he added.

At the moment nothing desperately disruptive is looking on the cards (for Easter weekend weather) Steven Keates

Sunday is expected to be a dry day for most, with a scattering of showers in Northern Ireland, and temperatures up slightly to around 14C in central and southern England.

Mr Keates said highs of 19C for Easter are “reasonable” predictions, compared to average temperatures of 14C in the South East at this time of year.

While the current outlook is promising, people should keep an eye on the forecast “if you’ve got outdoor plans or travel plans”, he said.

“But at the moment nothing desperately disruptive is looking on the cards,” he added.

