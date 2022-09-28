From ‘Wake Up Sid’ To ‘Brahmastra’: Ranbir Kapoor Is The Star Of Both Numbers And Performances

Ranbir Kapoor currently is basking in the success of Brahmastra, his recent release with wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji has garnered huge numbers at the box office and turned Ranbir into a bankable star. However, Ranbir for years has been working on projects that balance out good stories and good box office numbers. While Wake Up Sid and Rocket Singh may have touched your hearts, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra have impressed the industry with their collections.

Wake Up Sid

Ranbir Kapoor in the film was seen playing Sid Mehra who explores the reality of Mumbai away from the privileges of his family. After being unsatisfied with his work a this father’s company. However, his mind about his slacker life changes when he meets Aisha (Konkona Sen Sharma), an aspiring writer from Calcutta. When she rejects him for his lack of motivation and lust for life, it serves as a wake-up call for Sid.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor’s chemistry with Deepika Padukone brought people to theatres over and over again. The success of the film also led to the two reuniting on screen once again for Tamasha. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani explored characters that enjoyed life, chose their careers, and whatever seemed fit for them irrespective of others.

Sanju

Led by Ranbir Kapoor the film garnered a lot of love from the film industry as well as the fans. The film followed Sanjay Dutt’s real-life story played by Ranbir alongside Vicky Kaushal. It also brought Ranbir many new projects after several duds before.

Barfi

Barfi received critical acclaim as well as great numbers at the box office for its story and the performances by Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D’Cruz. Set in the 1970s the film follows Murphy “Barfi” Johnson, a deaf-mute young boy who falls in love with an autistic girl. It also explores the story of Shruti Gosh (Ileana D’Cruz) who on discovering Barfi and Jhilmil’s love starts to rethink her own marriage.

Rockstar

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film was a musical romance between Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri. The film recieved mixed reviews but it was Ranbir Kapoor’s performance as Jordan, a rockstar that left fans impressed. His chemistry with Nargis Fakhri continues to bring fans back to the film years later.

Rocket Singh

While the film may not have collected huge numbers at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor’s performance and the story left fans impressed. Ranbir in the film was seen playing Harpreet Singh Bedi, who graduates with low marks however, it does not stop him from dreaming big. Despite everyone’s low expectations, Ranbir becomes a businessman and achieves success his way while trying to find a balance between the maddening demands of the `professional’ way, and the way of his heart.

