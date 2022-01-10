From Shahid Kapoor To Sonakshi Sinha, These Actors Are Set To Make Their OTT Debut In 2022

It is no news that OTT is the place to be at! We already knew it but the pandemic just went ahead and cemented the monopoly of the medium and the kind of content it represents. Gone are the days when stars were reluctant about streaming space ; today every acor wants a piece of the web pie and honestly, can you blame them? In fact, 2022 will see some of the most renowned faces of Hindi cinema mark their OTT debut. And we are excited to see what these stars have in store for us.

From Shahid Kapoor to Sonakshi Sinha and from Ajay Devgn to Madhuri Dixit, these actors are foraying into the streaming space.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

First on the list is our very own Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit. There are only a few actresses who have reached the peak of stardom like her. Finding Anamika will mark Madhuri’s entry into the digital space. Produced by Karan Johar, Finding Anamika is a thriller that is gearing up to give its audience a nail biting experience.

Ajay Devgn

Superstar Ajay Devgn who has created some of the most memorable franchises in Bollywood, be it Golmaal or Singham is gearing up to set the OTT space on fire as he marks his entry with the release of Rudra-The Edge of Darkness on Disney Hotstar. Playing a cop in the series, he is accompanied by Esha Deol who plays an important role in the series. The audience may have seen Ajay donning the role of a cop many times over but with Rudra, he is set to surprise his fans and well-wishers with an unusually dark and gritty role.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Millennial crush Aditya Roy Kapur will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the Golden Globe winning show, The Night Manager. If sources are to be believed Aditya will portray the role of Tom Hiddleston in the series. It will be interesting to see how the makers will adapt and Indianize the show to suit our taste buds. We wish the cast and crew all the very best.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty who has aced the art of staying relevant is all set to foray into the digital space with an untitled series. She is excited to see how the audience will receive her. She had earlier explained how It requires a lot of time so if it’s that one outing, then it really has to justify and be synonymous with her brand.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha will also mark her entry into the world of web through the release of her first OTT series on Amazon Prime, Fallen. Known as the mass queen of Bollywood, Sonakshi has always been known to choose roles that strike the chord of the masses. The actor recently took to her instagram where she shared a heartfelt note of thank you for her director, Reema Kagti and producer, Zoya Akhtar for giving her the memorable role of Anjali Bhaati in the series. We wish the actor a super duper maiden opening.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is one actor who does things quietly and suddenly arrives with a bang. Touted as one of the most talented and bankable actors in today’s times, 2022 will see Shahid mark his debut in the OTT space. The untitled project is being directed by the duo, Raj and DK, who have given India two super successful seasons of Family Man. We will just have to watch this space for more to know what Shahid is gearing up for.

Aparshakti Khurana

Secondly, the multi talented Aparshakti Khurana who after having a successful 2021 is now all set to mark his OTT debut with Stardust in 2022. Vikramaditya Motwane’s web series is a fictitious representation of the Indian film industry from 1947 to 1989 and explores the clash between two superstars. It is an unusual storyline and Aparshakti’s fans are excited to know what the actor has in store for them with this one.

