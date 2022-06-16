From Shah Rukh Khan To Deepika Padukone, Here's A List Of B-Town Actors Who'll Appear In 'Brahmastra': Report

After a long wait, fans have finally got a glimpse of Ayan Mukerji’s much-talked-about ‘Brahmastra’, and the response its trailer has been receiving online is phenomenal. Filled with high-octane action sequences that have been well polished and improved with the help of VFX, the trailer has been dubbed as a masterpiece by many. But what seems to have caught everyone’s attention is a mystical figure that appears in the trailer, which many believe to be Shah Rukh Khan.

With several reports making rounds on the internet suggesting that SRK is expected to appear in a cameo appearance, a Box Office Worldwide report suggests that there are more special appearances in ‘Brahmastra’. While SRK is reported to essay the role of a scientist in the movie, Deepika Padukone will appear as Water Goddess (Jal Devi).

In addition to these superstars, the Ayan Mukerji directorial will also feature Kajol and Madhuri Dixit in interesting characters. And if these cameos aren’t enough for you, then the makers have reportedly even brought Varan Dhawan and Ranveer Singh to make a special appearance in a song.

Apart from lead actors Ranbir and Alia, the trailer of ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ gave us a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy’s characters as well.

Meanwhile, after much delay, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is all set to release in theatres on September 9, 2022. Touted as the biggest film of 2022, the Ranbir-Alia starrer will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

