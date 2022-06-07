From Prince Louis to Prince George: The best memes of the royal children from the platinum jubilee weekend

While there was plenty of fanfare, pageantry, high fashion and even two balcony appearances from the Queen during the platinum jubilee celebrations, the royal children took it upon themselves to provide some extra entertainment over the long weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child, Prince Louis, four, only made two public appearances – but managed to win the hearts of the public and inspire plenty of viral social media content on both occasions.

While watching the Royal Air Force’s flypast during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday 2 June, Louis was photographed pulling faces, covering his ears and screaming at the sky.

On Sunday, he joined his parents and elder siblings, Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Here, he was seen pulling faces at his mother, intently reading the pageant programme, and dancing in his seat.

The internet also found meme-worthy material in the form of Prince George, with one viral tweet comparing him to a football manager.

Meanwhile, Zara and Mike Tindall’s youngest daughter, Lena, amused audiences when she refused to join in while her sister, Mia, eight, danced to an ABBA at Sunday’s pageant.

Here are our favourite memes of the royal children over the platinum jubilee weekend.

Prince George or Gareth Southgate?

One tweet compared the eldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to a football manager. George was seen wearing a pensive expression as he stood with both hands on his hips as he watched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday.

‘Platty joobs’

Some people were less than impressed by the nickname given to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on social media.

‘He doesn’t even go here’

Prince Louis put on a very enthusiastic display as he waved at crowds during Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.

One video showed Charlotte gently pushing his hand down during the royal procession, but Louis quickly resumed his frantic waving on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

We’ve all related to Prince Louis at some point

Prince Louis delighted fans as he abandoned all royal protocol at the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Standing next to his great-grandmother, Her Majesty, the four-year-old was seen screaming into the air.

Royal family meets Schitt’s Creek

One viral tweet from the weekend compared a photograph of Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the spoilt adult children, David and Alexis Rose, from the hit Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek.

Actor Dan Levy, who plays David, reacted to the meme, simply commenting “Lol” on the post.

Dancing queen?

Zara and Mike Tindall’s daughters, Mia and Lena couldn’t have reacted more differently as ABBA’s hit single “Dancing Queen” played during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday.

While Mia was up from her seat, dancing with her cousin, Savannah Phillips, Lena looked less than impressed.

Louis earns new nickname

Some people noted a resemblance between Louis and fictional cartoon character Boss Baby.

