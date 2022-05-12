From neutral to Nato: Finland announces bid to join alliance

President Sauli Niinisto and prime minister Sanna Marin have announced that Finland must apply for Nato membership “without delay” in a major policy shift for the historically neutral country.

Finland is expected to be granted membership promptly and Sweden is expected to make a decision in the coming days.

Russia has warned of “serious military consequences” if either nation joins the alliance. Putin has cited the growth of Nato as an issue when justifying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

