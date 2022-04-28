From 'Farzi' To 'Indian Police Force': Amazon Prime Video Announces New Slate Of Films & Web Series

The world may have returned to normalcy after almost two years, but the fight to grab the top spot in the world of OTT continues to get more intense with time. While Netflix is taking drastic steps by dropping nearly 90% of its Indian content (web series and movies) after witnessing a huge drop in its subscriptions, Amazon Prime Video recently announced its slate of upcoming movies and web series.

Amazon Prime Video announced nearly 40 new movies and web series that would release on their platform in the next 24 months. From Shahid Kapoor’s much-awaited OTT debut ‘Farzi’ to Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’ and Akshay Kumar’s movie ‘Ram Setu’, the OTT platform leaving no stone unturned.

Plus, Amazon Prime Video will also be releasing the sequels of their much awaited popular shows: ‘Mirzapur 3’, ‘The Family Man 3’, ‘Pataal Lok 2’ and many more. In addition to these popular series, they will also promoting regional shows and movies on their platform in the coming months.

With tought competition from rivals like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and many other domestic and international digital platforms, it’ll be interesting to see how Amazon Prime Video’s announcement will impact their future plans.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Amazon Prime Video also announced their that they will also be foraying into movie rental services in India by introducing Prime Video Store. The rental service will offer popular movies from domestic, internatonal and regional (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada) industries.

Your Early Access Ticket to New Movies is here🍿🎉 Introducing movie rentals on Prime Video Store: Now rent latest popular movies in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, from India and around the world.#EarlyAccessOnPrime pic.twitter.com/kpu6o8iqjB — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

