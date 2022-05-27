From Empire State Building To Gateway of India; 'Stranger Things' Rifts Have Taken Over The World

Ahead of its much-talked-about premiere Netflix’s favourite supernatural show ‘Stranger Things’ kickoff its launch by opening the rifts at iconic landmarks across the world, including Mumbai’s Gateway of India. While the rifts represents a portal between Hawkins and the Upside Down in the show, they become a part of the real world as a part of Netflix’s grand promotional strategy.

According to an official Netflix report, the rift appeared in 4 countries apart from the iconic landmark in Mumbai. The list includes the Bondi Beach in Australia, the Empire State Building in New York City, XBox Plaza in Downtown Los Angeles, Menara Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Duomo Square in Milan, and more.

Here are a few glimpses from the Gateway of India and Empire State Building in New York City:

The symbolic landmark of Mumbai #GatewayOfIndia is among 15 prominent monuments across the world to display a larger than life projection to celebrate the global phenomenon – #StrangerThings 4 Vol 1.@Stranger_Things pic.twitter.com/KEiVWTvjcR — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) May 26, 2022

While fans all over the world witnessed the grand visual spectacle, they have been eagerly waiting for Netflix to finally drop the next episodes after getting a glimpse of the first eight minute of season 4 last week. And with reports of makers spending nearly $30 million on each episode of the upcoming season, the insanely long episodes promise to offer an entertaining joyride, according to the early reviews of ‘Stranger Things Season 4’.

With Millie Bobbie Brown, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, and others, all set to reunite again, it’ll be interesting to see how the separated Hawkins crew and powerless Eleven, face new supernatural challenges in the upcoming season.

