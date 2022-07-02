From Diana to Meghan: 18 photos of the royal family at Wimbledon

Wimbledon is back for another year, which means royal sightings will be likely over the next week or so.

Zara and Mike Tindall have already been spotted in the stands, while the Queen’s first cousin’s wife HRH Princess Michael of Kent took to the Royal Box on Friday.

Since its inception in 1877, Wimbledon has always been a very royal affair. The Queen and her sister, Princess Margaret, were regulars in the sixties and seventies, while Princess Diana was a mainstay of the Royal Box in the eighties and nineties.

For the past decade, the games have been graced by the more modern generation, including Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie.

Here, we take a trip down memory lane and look at some of the best photos of the royal family at Wimbledon, from 1962 to now.

Princess Diana, 1995

(Getty Images)

Princess Diana looked chic for the 1995 men’s singles final between Boris Becker and Pete Sampras. The royal wore a cream-hued blazer with a pearl necklace, pearl earrings, and black round frame sunglasses.

Princess Margaret, 1970

(Getty Images)

The Queen’s sister, who died in 2002, donned a chic headband to present Australian Margaret Court with the women’s singles trophy at Wimbledon in 1970 when she beat Billie Jean King.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, 2018

(Getty Images)

In their first dual engagement following Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, the sisters-in-law attended day 12 of the championships that year.

The Queen, 1962

(Getty Images)

In a flowing cape and textured hat, the Queen presented the gentlemen’s singles trophy to Australian Rod Laver in 1962.

Princess Anne, 1970

A then-20-year-old Princess Anne sat in the Royal Box with Princess Alexandra and prime minister Edward Heath to watch the ladies final between Margaret Court and Billie Jean King.

Princess Diana, 1984

Diana was pregnant with Prince Harry when she attended the 1984 Wimbledon women’s singles final in 1984. She was joined at the match by her sister, Lady Jane Fellowes.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, 2014

(Getty Images)

Four years before they tied the knot at Windsor Castle in 2018, Princess Eugenie and then-boyfriend Jack Brooksbank attended Wimbledon to watch the ladies’ singles final match between Eugenie Bouchard and Petra Kvitova.

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Pippa Middleton, 2019

(AFP via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle sat next to Kate and Pippa Middleton during the women’s singles final match between Serena Williams and Simona Halep in 2019.

Princess Diana and Prince William, 1994

Diana brought along a then-12-year-old Prince William for the ladies’ singles final between Conchita Martinez and Martina Navratilova in 1994.

Zara and Mike Tindall, 2019

Zara and Mike Tindall were pictured in the stands during day nine of the 2019 Wimbledon championship. The pair never use the Royal Box, but it’s suspected the reason is because Zara is a brand ambassador for Rolex so sits in the company’s dedicated section instead.

The Queen, 1977

(Getty Images)

Dressed in all-pink, Her Majesty presented the trophy to British tennis player Virginia Wade after she won the women’s singles competition at Wimbledon that year.

Pippa and Kate Middleton, 2012

(Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cambridge took her sister Pippa to Wimbledon in 2012. The duo sat in the Royal Box to watch the men’s final match between Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

Meghan Markle, 2019

The Duchess of Sussex attended day four of Wimbledon in 2019 with friends to watch pal Serena Williams during the tournament.

Princess Diana, 1994

Diana shared a laugh with Princess Michael of Kent during the 1994 men’s singles final. Proving her style is eternal, she wore a red suit dress with gold detailing and complemented it with gold jewellery.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, 2011

(Getty Images)

Just two months after their 2011 wedding, the newly-minted Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a fourth-round match between Andy Murray and Richard Gasquet.

Princess Diana, 1993

Diana attended the men’s singles final between Pete Sampras and Jim Courier in 1993 with her mother, Frances Shand Kydd.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 2021

Princess Beatrice attended the 2021 Wimbleton tournament with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, when she was seven months pregnant with her daughter Sienna.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, 2018

(Getty Images)

William had Kate in fits of laughter during the men’s singles final day of the 2018 Wimbledon tournament.

