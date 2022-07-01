From Demogorgon To Vecna, Everything You Should Know Before Watching 'Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2'

Have you heard about the ‘monster under the bed’ story used to scare kids to sleep? The Duffer brothers used a similar base and amplified the horror element by creating Stranger Things. Filled with demogorgons, tiny squealing creatures and finally, the big boss, Vecna, the franchise has come a long way since its release in 2016 serving the ultimate horror extravaganza.

Over the years, Netflix brought out four seasons of the gory franchise and each season added new characters whilst simultaneously developing the old ones. It soon went on to become one of the most successful shows on the streamer.

Every character has established its rightful place in fans’ hearts, especially the mini Hawkins gang—who are not mini anymore—including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Wills Byres (Noah Schnapp), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas Charles Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max Mayfield (Sadie Sinks).

They have single-handedly and in unison defeated 10 feet tall demogorgans as well as a ginormous Mind Flayer plaguing the minds of Hawkins. The third season of Stranger Things was released in 2019, well before the pandemic. It is possible to forget a few details in the storyline.

After watching season four-volume one of the Netflix show, here’s a short recap to check everything you need to know before watching Stranger Things season 4 Volume 2.

Stranger Things season 1

In season 1, we see Hawkins, a usually quiet town, witnessing gory killings doubled by the disappearance of Will Byers. The younglings of Hawkins and Will’s mom (Winona Ryder) finally manage to find him. Here, they also meet Eleven, a refuge from an enigmatic science lab with telekinetic powers.

Fans also get a terrific introduction to the Demogorgon with animalistic killing instincts and the Mind Flayer. We also meet Nancy Wheeler (Natalie Dyers), Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery).

Stranger Things season 2

The second season introduces us to fiery Max Mayfield and her cunning brother Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) who quickly becomes popular with the moms of Hawkins. The season includes some good ol’ action between the Hawkins squads and the upside-down world creatures.

Stranger Things season 3

The third season is filled with plain old hang out between the kids at the newly opened Starcourt Mall where they battled the giant-sized Mind Flayer, unearthed a Russian conspiracy, stopped Mind Flayer’s plan to take over Hawkins and killed him with fireworks. Nothing too crazy, just the usual.

The entire debacle leaves Jim Hopper in USSR as a prisoner in season four while Eleven loses her powers and Billy loses his life saving her.

Stranger Things season 4 Volume 1

The kids all grow up in season four and gear up for their most difficult battle to date, High School. Will Byers and Eleven move to California where Mike comes to visit his girlfriend, Jane Hopper aka Eleven, who is struggling to make friends.

In a quest to regain her powers, Eleven goes back to her Papa and relives her memories to tap into her hidden powers. The entire experiment reveals that Number One (Jamie Campbell Bower) is Vecna. It also shows how Eleven accidentally opened up the portal to the upside-down world whilst defeating Number One. Meanwhile, in Hawkins, Nancy, Steve, Robin, Dustin, Caleb, Max and Eddie try to prove the latter’s innocence behind mysterious and gory murders of random citizens.

With the recap of all the season done, fans are now awaiting to catch Stranger Things season 4 volume 2. The two episodes have a runtime of around four hours combined. It is available on Netflix to stream from today i.e July 1, 2022.

