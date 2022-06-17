From 'Crocodile Tears' To 'Ice Cold' Behavior, Juror Reveals Why Amber Heard Lost The Defamation Case To Johnny Depp

With the much-publicized Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation case coming to an end earlier this month, it still continues to make headlines due to various reasons. While the verdict announced turned out to be in favour of Depp, who was awarded $10 million (plus $5 million in punitive damages) while Heard was given $2 million in damages, the juror has finally revealed what went against the ‘Aquaman’ actress during the trial.

While Heard in her first-interview after losing the trial pointed out several reasons that may have influenced the verdict of the trial, the juror finally put a stop to her claims by stating that the jury was ‘uncomfortable’ with the actress’ testimony. Talking to Good Morning America, the juror said, “A lot of her story didn’t add up. The majority of the jury felt that she was the aggressor. The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were very uncomfortable.” Furthermore, the juror continued, “She would answer one question and she would be crying, and two seconds later she would turn ice cold,” while revealing that many expressed it as ‘crocodile tears’.

During the conversation, the juror also revealed that Depp’s testimony was not just more ‘believable’ but at the same time felt more real. “A lot of the jury felt what he was saying, at the end of the day, was more believable. He just seemed a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions,” the juror added.

While Depp in her debut TikTok post talked about ‘moving forward’ in life, Heard in a recent interview shared her views on the verdict of the trial.

