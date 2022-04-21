From Charles to the Cambridges: The royal family wishes the Queen happy birthday

As the Queen marks her 96th birthday today, the royal family have described her as an “inspiration to so many across the UK”.

Her Majesty marked the occasion with a new official photograph of herself flanked by two of her white Fell ponies.

She was photographed as the build-up begins for the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which commissioned the image.

Senior members of the royal family have posted their favourite photographs of the monarch to celebrate her life.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall posted four pictures of the Queen at varying stages throughout her life on their official Twitter account.

The images included a black and white photograph of Her Majesty and a young Prince Charles, as well as a more recent photograph of Charles kissing his mother’s hand.

The caption read: “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a particularly special 96th birthday today, as we celebrate her Platinum Jubilee year.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also added to the social media celebration, tweeting a picture of themselves with the Queen at the Chelsea Flower Show several years ago.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also posted a second image of the monarch and the late Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by most of their great-grandchildren.

They wrote: “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 96th birthday today!

“An inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth and the world, it’s particularly special to be celebrating in this Platinum Jubilee year.”

The royal family’s official Twitter account also marked the Queen’s milestone with a black and white photograph of the head of state when she was still a princess, at the age of two.

“Today as The Queen turns 96, we’re sharing this photograph of the young Princess Elizabeth aged two,” it said.

“Then, in 1928, it was never expected she would be Queen, and this year Her Majesty is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee – a first in British history.”

Her Majesty also received birthday wishes from prime minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday morning.

She travelled from Windsor to her Sandringham estate in Norfolk on Wednesday to stay at the Wood Farm home, which was a favourite residence of the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen will spend her birthday privately. Gun salutes will be fired in her honour later on Thursday.

