From ‘Chameli’ To ‘Jab We Met’, Films That Prove Birthday Girl Kareena Kapoor Can Do It All

Kareena Kapoor is known as the trendsetter, a fashion icon, a Bollywood diva, and much more. The actress has given Bollywood many commercial blockbusters as well as films that are now classics of Hindi Cinema. Apart from being the glamorous star in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Golmaal 3, and Bodyguard, Kareena also starred in some off-beat films that are now used as benchmarks in Bollywood. Even Bebo’s Bollywood debut wasn’t the usual romantic drama but Refugee with Abhishek Bachchan which was a rare all-out drama in the early 2000s.

Ever since Kareena has been unstoppable. With over two decades in the entertainment industry, she has been a household name for roles like K3G’s Poo, Jab We Met’s Jeet, Chameli from Chameli, and many more. On her 42nd here are some of Kareena’s off-beafilm choices that prove she is one of the best.

Refugee

Kareena in the film played the simple girl next door, with a tragic story. Her chemistry with Abhishek Bachchan also left fans impressed. Her tragic story saw Kareen cross borders across Pakistan with her family, and her subtlety reminded fans of many Bollywood legends.

Chameli

Kareena in the titular role of Chameli proved that she is up for challenges. The film starred her as a prostitute, which got her critical acclaim in Bollywood but also won her the Filmfare Special Award for Best Performance.

Omkara

Omkara was the official Indian adaptation of Shakespeare’s Othello led by Saif Ali Khan. However, one other performance that won hearts was Kapoor Khan’s Desdemona. This power-packed performance won her the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor (Female) that year and also recieved international recognition.

Heroine

Kareena’s character Mahi Arora in Heroine is one as one of the bravest, boldest, and most fierce female glamorous characters. The film gave voice to female actors before it became a norm and also set the trend of bold and beautiful leading ladies.

Jab We Met

Jab We Met is one of the many romantic films released in Bollywood. Still, the film hit different with Kareena Kapoor at the center of it. Also led by Shahid Kapoor, it not only talks about mental health and family issues but also taught how to love right, whether it’s someone else or yourself.

Some of her other memorable performances include Tashan, Fida, Aitraaz, Hulchul, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Angrezi Medium and many more.

Cover Image: Instagram

Source Link : From 'Chameli' To 'Jab We Met', Films That Prove Birthday Girl Kareena Kapoor Can Do It All