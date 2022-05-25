Friends say gunman was bullied, cut his own face and fired a BB gun at people before deadly attack

Friends and relatives have said that the 18-year-old Texas gunman was bullied, cut his own face, fired a BB gun at random people and egged cars in the years leading up to the deadly attack.

Salvador Ramos killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, southern Texas, on Tuesday, officials said.

Friends and family say he had a difficult home life, that he was bullied over a childhood speech impediment and that he lashed out violently towards both friends and strangers – both recently and over the years.

He bought the weapons he used in the mass shooting earlier this month. Just days after he turned 18, he shot and critically injured his grandmother before going to Robb Elementary. There, he was apparently killed by police.

He had a rifle and was wearing a tactical vest, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Santos Valdez Jr, 18, told The Washington Post that he had known Ramos since their early days of elementary school, adding that they were friends until Ramos’ behaviour began to grow worse.

They used to play video games together before Ramos changed. Mr Valdez described an encounter when Ramos arrived at a park where they used to play basketball with cuts all over his face, initially saying he had been scratched by a cat.

An eerie video was posted on social media on the day of the Uvalde shooting, which shows the gunman tracing the perimeter of the elementary school, rifle in hand, before he would go onto break-in and barricade a classroom full of students and two teachers and open fire. (Facebook/screengrab)

Salvador Ramos (Texas Department of Public Safety)

“Then he told me the truth, that he’d cut up his face with knives over and over and over,” Mr Valdez told the newspaper. “I was like, ‘You’re crazy, bro, why would you do that?’”

Ramos said he had done it for fun, Mr Valdez noted.

Friends and family members said Ramos was bullied in middle school and junior high for his stutter and lisp. Considering himself Ramos’ best friend in eighth grade, Stephen Garcia said he had a difficult school experience.

“He would get bullied hard, like bullied by a lot of people,” Mr Garcia told The Washington Post. “Over social media, over gaming, over everything.”

“He was the nicest kid, the most shyest kid. He just needed to break out of his shell,” he added.

Mr Garcia said Ramos once posted a photo of himself with black eyeliner, prompting a large number of comments that included derogatory language levelled at gay people.

Mr Garcia said he tried to defend Ramos, but when he moved to another area of Texas because of his mother’s job, Ramos “just started being a different person”.

“He kept getting worse and worse, and I don’t even know,” Mr Garcia said. Ramos left school when Mr Garcia moved away and began dressing in all black, he grew out his hair and started using military boots.

Classmates said he missed large parts of the school year and wasn’t set to graduate with the others this year.

Ramos’s cousin Mia, who asked that her last name not be used, told The Post that “he wasn’t very much of a social person after being bullied for the stutter”.

“I think he just didn’t feel comfortable anymore at school,” she said.

Mr Valdez said Ramos and another friend would drive around and shoot strangers with a BB gun, adding that he also would throw eggs at cars.

Ramos posted images of automatic rifles on social media about a year ago that “he would have on his wish list,” Mr Valdez said. He posted images four days ago of two rifles that he called “my gun pics”.

High school classmate Nadia Reyes toldThe Post that Ramos posted an Instagram story two months ago that showed him screaming at his mother, who he said was trying to make him leave the home.

“He posted videos on his Instagram where the cops were there and he’d call his mom a b**** and say she wanted to kick him out,” Ms Reyes said. “He’d be screaming and talking to his mom really aggressively.”

Nextdoor neighbour Ruben Flores, 41, told the paper that Ramos had “a pretty rough life with his mom”.

Mr Flores said the issues grew more clear over the years, as police would show up at Ramos’s home and neighbours saw fights between the mother and son. Mr Flores and several other people told The Post that the mother used drugs, adding to the tension in the home.

“He would take things too far, say something that shouldn’t be said, and then he would go into defence mode about it,” Ms Reyes told The Post.

Mr Valdez told The Post that his final interaction with Ramos took place around two hours before the shooting. They messaged via Instagram Stories after Mr Valdez had shared a meme saying “why tf is school still open”.

A screenshot shows Ramos replying “facts” and “that’s good tho right?”

“[I don’t even know] I don’t even go to school lmao,” Mr Valdez wrote back, but he told the paper that Ramos never opened that message.

“I couldn’t even think, I couldn’t even talk to anyone,” Mr Garcia told the paper about the moment he found out about the shooting. “I just walked out of class, really upset, you know, bawling my eyes out … I never expected him to hurt people.”

“I think he needed mental help. And more closure with his family. And love,” he added.

