Friends and family gather for Tom Parker's funeral

Posted on April 21, 2022 0

Family, friends, and fans paid tribute to The Wanted star Tom Parker as his funeral took place in Petts Wood, south London, on Wednesday (20 April).

Parker died in March at the age of 33 after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The singer’s coffin was carried by his bandmates as his family and friends followed behind.

His widow Kelsey invited fans to line the streets of Petts Wood as the funeral procession took place.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Friends and family gather for Tom Parker's funeral