'FRIENDS' Actor James Michael Tyler Passes Away At 59; Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox And More Pay Condolences

Best known for essaying the character of Gunther on the popular and long-running show FRIENDS, actor James Michael Tyler passed away, on Sunday, after a long battle with prostate cancer. Tyler (59) was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, but he kept the news private for almost three years before sharing it with his fans earlier this year. “The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh Friend), from the hit series ‘FRIENDS’, but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband,” Tyler’s family told TMZ. Furthermore, the report also stated, “Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once you made a friend for life.”

Tyler, who featured in almost 150 episodes of the popular sitcom, even appeared on the special reunion episode of FRIENDS in May (earlier this year) via video call. “It was bittersweet, honestly. I was very happy to be included. It was my decision not to be a part of that physically and make an appearance on Zoom, basically, because I didn’t wanna bring a downer on it, you know?” Tyler said while joining the entire cast at the reunion. Meanwhile, mourning the loss of their co-star and friend, FRIENDS stars Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow (Lisa Kudrow), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) and others paid tribute to Tyler with heartfelt messages.

Apart from Tyler’s FRIENDS co-stars, several fans including popular Bollywood actors like Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others, took to their respective social media handles to pay condolences to the talented actor, who won over the audience with his brilliant portrayal of Gunther.

This hurts me so bad 💔💔💔

James made me smile since I was 10, in good times and bad times. A special man, a special artist 💔💔💔 I’m gonna miss him so much, forever in our hearts 😭💔💔 Love from Italy 💔#Friends #JamesMichaelTyler #Gunther https://t.co/iIq0scoiXf — Oh Anna 🐶🎧 (@YoureMyOneD) October 25, 2021

RIP James Michael Tyler a.k.a Gunther off Friends. Such a good character in every series they made. Central perk has finally served its last coffee and sadly he never got his girl… #friends #Gunther — Dai Lyle (@DaiLyle180) October 25, 2021

Central Park would never be the same without you #Gunther — Syed 🇵🇸 (@al2608) October 25, 2021

Apart from FRIENDS, Tyler made notable appearances in television shows and films like Scrubs, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Motel Blue and many others. He even featured in LeBlanc’s British sitcom Episodes as well.

Cover Image: Twitter

