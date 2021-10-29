Fridge freezer Black Friday deals 2021: What to expect in the sale this year

There’s no denying that fridge freezers are an expensive necessity, and with Christmas coming up, it can be a real struggle without a reliable one, or enough space to keep the all important turkey and trimmings, along with endless puddings.

Thankfully Black Friday is just arond the corner, with the main event taking place on 26 November, bringing with it some of the best discounts on home appliances, tech, toys, fashion and more to get you ready for the festive period ahead. And our IndyBest team will be scouring the internet to continually bring you the very best deals throughout the event.

This year we’re counting on some of our favourite retailers, including Amazon, AO, Currys, and John Lewis & Partners, to take away some of the stress of splashing out on these big-ticket items, with what we hope will be a weekend of great discounts.

And with Bosch, Sharp and Smeg appliances offering everything from water filters to smartphone compatibility, the once humble fridge freezer has had a serious 21st-century upgrade.

But remember, a fridge freezer is for life (or around 10 years in appliance lifetimes), not just for Christmas, so you’ll want to be sure to buy the best one for you. Check out our IndyBest fridge freezer buying guide for everything you need to know, from energy efficiency to storage ratios, before getting distracted by our favourite discounts.

Read more:

Will there be fridge freezer deals on Black Friday 2021?

With hundreds of models from a whole host of brands, we’re sure to see a fair amount of fridge freezers in this year’s Black Friday sales. Whether from the brands themselves or third-party retailers, be sure to keep your eyes peeled and check back here at IndyBest for all the latest updates.

When will fridge freezer Black Friday deals start?

The main event of Black Friday is officially 26 November, which culminates on Cyber Monday (29 November). But as the event has grown, many retailers start discounting the weeks before, meaning now is the best time to get a game plan in place.

Last year, as shops reamined closed due to lockdown, retailers started deals earlier than ever, with Amazon’s early sale kicking off at the start of the month. We’re expect to see early deals drop from some brands around this time again this year too.

But if fish fingers are already overflowing from your old fridge freezer, and you need a new one pronto, there are discounts to be had right now. Included in our November fridge freezer deals round-up, Very has a whole host of money-saving options.

Looking first at family-friendly options, the Hisense RS694N4IBF, once £999.99, has dropped by £200 (£799.99, Very.co.uk) and the extra roomy Hotpoint FFU3DX1 has seen a £110 price cut (£589.99, Very.co.uk).

There are also smaller options, perfect for couples or solo dwellers. The Beko CFG3582DW has dropped £50 (£329.55, Very.co.uk) and the Samsung RB29FWJNDSA/EU by £80 (£449.99, Very.co.uk).

There are plenty more discounted options on the Very website, so be sure to take a look.

How much will fridge freezers cost on Black Friday?

As we all know, fridge freezers are expensive, sometimes costing upwards of £5,000, so even a small discount can make a huge difference. Last year we saw savings of up to 40 per cent, meaning price cuts of up to hundreds of pounds, and this year we hope to see the same again.

Who has the best fridge freezer Black Friday deals?

It’s all to play for this Black Friday, with big retailers set to battle it out for the best Black Friday discounter crown. So we may be seeing rapid price cuts and reduced rates across the whole weekend.

John Lewis & Partners, Very, AO and Currys have already confirmed on their websites that they will be taking part in Black Friday, offering home appliances, tech and more at discounted rates across the weekend. Argos is asking all customers to sign up for Black Friday updates to be the first to know about the sale. And Amazon, with its extensive online offering, including a huge number of fridge freezers, is always one to bookmark for the weekend.

What were the best fridge freezer Black Friday deals last year?

Fridge freezers featured heavily during last year’s Black Friday bargains, but some of the best deals came from surprising places.

Appliance City offered £400 off the LG LSR100 (£5,699, Appliancecity.co.uk) and is running a £200 discount on the same model right now. It also took £200 off the Samsung RF65A977FB1 (£2,799, Applancecity.co.uk) with a current discount of £100.

Currys took the LG GSL460ICEV American-style fridge freezer price down by £200 (£1,199, Currys.co.uk). And John Lewis & Partners offered a similar cost cut on the Samsung RS68N8230B1 American-style freestanding 65/35 fridge freezer (Johnlewis.com), although this model is no longer available online.

AO discounted the Samsung RB36R8839SR 70/30 frost free fridge freezer from £1,299 to £1,118 and is currently selling the model for even less (£929, Ao.com).

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on kitchen appliances ahead of Black Friday, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Fridge freezer Black Friday deals 2021: What to expect in the sale this year