Frenkie de Jong addresses Manchester United transfer talk

Frenkie de Jong says he is “flattered” by interest from Manchester United but insists he “feels fine” at Barcelona amid speculation that he could be set to swap the Nou Camp for Old Trafford this summer.

United are continuing to monitor De Jong’s situation after reports in Spain suggested that Barcelona would be open to listening to offers for the 25-year-old central midfielder.

De Jong played under new United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax prior to the Netherlands international moving to Barcelona in a £65m deal in 2019 but the Premier League club have been warned that his signing would be difficult after failing to qualify for the Champions League last season.

De Jong was asked about United’s interest following the Netherlands’ win over Wales on Tuesday and was consistent with previous comments that he is happy at Barcelona and wishes to stay at the club.

“You’re always flattered when teams show interest in you as a player,” De Jong said. “I am at the biggest club in the world at the moment and I feel fine there, so no news.”

United are looking to bolster their midfield options this summer after the departures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic while De Jong has two years remaining on his Barcelona contract.

