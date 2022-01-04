French TV star Igor Bogdanoff dies from Covid days after brother Grichka

French TV star Igor Bogdanoff has died at the age of 72.

His death comes just six days after that of his identical twin brother, Grichka. According to reports, both men died after succumbing to COVID-19.

The Sun reported that Bogdanoff’s family had issued a statement via his agent reading: “In peace and love, surrounded by his children and his family, Igor Bogdanoff left for the light on Monday January 3, 2022.”

He is survived by his ex-wife, the writer Amélie de Bourbon-Parme, and their six children.

More to follow…

