French police chief apologises for tear-gassing Liverpool fans at Champions League final

Paris police chief Didier Lallement has apologised for tear-gassing supporters who were waiting to enter the Champions League final.

Liverpool fans were tear-gassed and pepper-sprayed by police as they waited queued ahead of the game against Real Madrid at the Stade de France, with the access problems leading to a kick-off delay of 36 minutes.

Spanish supporters were also attacked outside of the stadium.

Mr Lallement said he was “sorry” for authorising the use of tear gas before the match, but claimed there was no other way to relieve pressure at the gates.

