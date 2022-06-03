French Open: Protestor interrupts semi-final after tying themselves to tennis net

The French Open semi-final between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic was interrupted by a protestor who tied themselves to the net on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Midway through the third set of the match, the protestor, who was wearing a white t-shirt with a message written on the back in black pen, jumped onto the court and attached herself to the net.

Security were slow to react to the situation and the players were taken off the court as the match was suspended.

The individual was eventally removed from the net and after a delay of around 10 minutes, the players returned to the court.

The organisation Dernière Rénovation claimed responsibility for the protest.

In a post on Twitter, the group said a 22-year-old protestor called Alizée had entered the court “to draw attention to the climate emergency”.

More follows

