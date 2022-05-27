French Open order of play: Day 6 schedule starring Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will look to take a step closer to a quarter-final meeting at the French Open as the third round gets underway at Roland Garros today.
Nadal and Djokovic, who have combined to win the last six French Open titles, remain on a collision course and have yet to drop a set in their opening two matches.
Cameron Norrie will look to reach new ground as the British men’s No. 1 attempts to advance to the second week of a grand slam for the first time as he takes on Karen Khachanov. Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will hope for a simpler outing after surviving five-set epics in the previous round.
In the women’s draw, Coco Gauff looks to be finding form and can take advantage of an open bottom half of the bracket as the American faces Kaia Kanepi. Former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber will also hope to continue her bid for a career grand slam as she takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who defeated Emma Raducanu on Wednesday.
How to watch
You can catch live action from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 – Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521. Coverage starts from 10.30am, with Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522) from 11am.
You can live stream the action on Discovery+, a subscription is £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually on Sky, Amazon Prime Video channels, Roku and Vodafone. With the app available on the following devices: LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV.
Order of play
(All courts start at 10am BST unless stated)
Court Philippe Chatrier
Starts at 11am
Belinda Bencic vs Leylah Fernandez
Novak Djokovic vs Aljaz Bedene
Sloane Stephens vs Diane Parry
Not before 7:45pm
Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Amanda Anisimova vs Karolina Muchova
Coco Gauff vs Kaia Kanepi
Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp
Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Grigor Dimitrov vs Diego Schwartzman
Angelique Kerber vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Victoria Azarenka vs Jil Teichmann
Cameron Norrie vs Karen Khachanov
