French Open order of play: Day 6 schedule starring Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will look to take a step closer to a quarter-final meeting at the French Open as the third round gets underway at Roland Garros today.

Nadal and Djokovic, who have combined to win the last six French Open titles, remain on a collision course and have yet to drop a set in their opening two matches.

Cameron Norrie will look to reach new ground as the British men’s No. 1 attempts to advance to the second week of a grand slam for the first time as he takes on Karen Khachanov. Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will hope for a simpler outing after surviving five-set epics in the previous round.

In the women’s draw, Coco Gauff looks to be finding form and can take advantage of an open bottom half of the bracket as the American faces Kaia Kanepi. Former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber will also hope to continue her bid for a career grand slam as she takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who defeated Emma Raducanu on Wednesday.

Here’s how to watch and day 6’s order of play and schedule:

How to watch

You can catch live action from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 – Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521. Coverage starts from 10.30am, with Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522) from 11am.

You can live stream the action on Discovery+, a subscription is £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually on Sky, Amazon Prime Video channels, Roku and Vodafone. With the app available on the following devices: LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV.

Order of play

(All courts start at 10am BST unless stated)

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starts at 11am

Belinda Bencic vs Leylah Fernandez

Novak Djokovic vs Aljaz Bedene

Sloane Stephens vs Diane Parry

Not before 7:45pm

Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Amanda Anisimova vs Karolina Muchova

Coco Gauff vs Kaia Kanepi

Rafael Nadal vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Grigor Dimitrov vs Diego Schwartzman

Angelique Kerber vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Victoria Azarenka vs Jil Teichmann

Cameron Norrie vs Karen Khachanov

The full schedule is available here.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link French Open order of play: Day 6 schedule starring Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff