French Open final live stream: How to watch Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff online and on TV today

World No 1 Iga Swiatek will look to cement her place at the top of the women’s game with a second French Open title and a 35th straight win as she faces Coco Gauff, who is playing in her first grand slam final at Roland Garros today.

Swiatek, 21 has been on unstoppable form and has so far delivered on her reputation as the sport’s most dominant player but is set to face a challenge from the 18-year-old Gauff, who is enjoying her best run at a major since bursting onto the scene at Wimbledon three years ago.

“Being able to be in the final again, it’s great, especially when I didn’t know actually how I’m gonna play here after so many tournaments that I played,” said Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion. “It seemed kind of obvious for me that the streak may come to an end soon. So I just wanted to take it step by step. I didn’t have any exact goals on this tournament.”

Gauff, who won the junior title in Paris in 2018, added: “I’m really happy to play her specifically because I always wanted to play her in a final, and I knew it was going to happen eventually, even in juniors, just from the way our games were both projecting. I just didn’t think it would happen so soon.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the French Open final today.

When is the women’s French Open final?

Play is scheduled to get underway at 2pm BST on Saturday 4 June.

How can I watch it on TV and is there a live stream?

You can catch live action from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 – Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521. Coverage starts from 10.30am, with Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522).

You can live stream the action on Discovery+, a subscription is £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually on Sky, Amazon Prime Video channels, Roku and Vodafone. With the app available on the following devices: LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV.

Odds

Swiatek: 1/7

Gauff: 9/2

Prediction

Swiatek wins in straight sets.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link French Open final live stream: How to watch Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff online and on TV today