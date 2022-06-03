French Open 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev latest score and updates after epic first-set tiebreak

‘Unexpected level’ – Nadal on his performance after beating Djokovic

Follow for live updates as Rafael Nadal takes on Alexander Zverev for a place in the French Open final on what is set to be another blockbuster day of action at Roland Garros. Nadal has had two days to recover from his momentous and epic victory over his great rival Novak Djokovic in Tuesday’s quarter-final, with the 13-time French Open champion sealing the four-set win at 1.15am local time.

Nadal has admitted that this could be his last French Open due to his chronic foot injury and the Spaniard, who turns 36 today, faces another seismic challenge against Zverev. The German defeated rising star Carlos Alcaraz in what was another thrilling quarter-final upset, and was perhaps the best win of the 25-year-old’s grand slam career as he seeks to win his first major.

After playing in the night session on Tuesday on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Nadal is back to his preferred afternoon slot for the first of two men’s semi-finals today. Later on, Marin Cilic will look to advance to the fourth grand slam final of his career and continue his unlikely journey at this year’s French Open. The Croatian had not progressed further than the fourth round of a slam since 2018 and will take on the Norwegian Casper Ruud who is aiming to reach a grand slam final for the first time in his career.

Follow for live scores and updates from Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev, below:

Show latest update 1654269519 *Nadal 7-6, 2-3 Zverev – Zverev holds! It seems we’re back in the Nadal-Djokovic twilight pendulum zone where you can’t allow yourself to get even two points ahead of yourself. Zverev marched into a 30-0 and it looked as if Nadal was struggling. Then Zverev chucks a couple of forehands long and Nadal finds himself with break point at 30-40. Zverev saves it, crushing a backhand pass onto the line. He steps it up on the first serve but then clips the net with a forehand as the game swings back to deuce. Nadal brings his opponent in with a drop shot but a sliding Zverev connects with the passing winner. But then Zverev nets and anxiety goes on. An ace and then backhand winner Zverev seals the hold in a blink of an eye, breaking the streak of four games without one. But don’t get too ahead of yourself. Jamie Braidwood 3 June 2022 16:18 1654269098 Nadal 7-6, 2-2 Zverev* – Zverev breaks back! What is going on in this set! After a scrappy first few points Nadal misses with the forehand crosscourt and Zverev finds himself with two more break points. He can’t switch it back on, and another forehand miss sees Zverev break straight back. Jamie Braidwood 3 June 2022 16:11 1654268688 *Nadal 7-6, 2-1 Zverev – Nadal breaks! Nadal wins his fifth and then sixth points in a row on Zverev’s serve to quickly move to 0-30, before Zverev responds and then lands a stunning forehand winner onto the corner to get level at 30-30. Zverev then plays a loose one on his backhand side, but saves the break point after Nadal sets up the forehand smash cross court. Deuce, but Nadal quickly gets another break point as Zverev goes for the serve and volley but chucks it into the net after Nadal went for his feet. And what an incredible rally that was! Both players hanging on, slugging it into the corners, keeping it in play. 44 shots later Zverev goes for the crosscourt with his backhand, but it drops an inch wide! Amazing. Nadal breaks again. Jamie Braidwood 3 June 2022 16:04 1654268220 Nadal 7-6, 1-1 Zverev* – Zverev breaks back! Super touch at the net from Nadal moves him to 40-15 and seemingly sailing towards the hold, but an error at the net and then an errant forehand down the line gets Zverev back into it. Out of nowhere, Zverev finds himself with a break point as Nadal clips the net and sees his forehand drop wide. And Zverev gets it! A frantic exchange at the net ends with Zverev putting the forehand smash into Nadal’s feet! Wow, that turned so quickly. Jamie Braidwood 3 June 2022 15:57 1654267714 *Nadal 7-6, 1-0 Zverev – Nadal breaks! Nadal produces a couple of brilliant angles to take the opening two points with a drop shot and then volley, almost catching Zverev by surprise with the change up. Zverev’s head must have dropped and after he goes long on the next point, he suddenly finds himself 0-40 on his opening service game. And there it is, just like that Zverev goes long again and Nadal strikes early in the second. Jamie Braidwood 3 June 2022 15:48 1654267555 Nadal 7-6 Zverev What an extraordinary set of tennis. Zverev was a break up, playing superbly well, then had four set points in the tiebreak, but Nadal has pulled off an incredible robbery and leads after 91 gruelling minutes. Both players have taken a break after that. Zverev will be struggling to understand how he is not a set up but his level slipped at some crucial points, while Nadal found his best stuff from 2-6 down. This could be a long one, we’re back underway. Jamie Braidwood 3 June 2022 15:45 1654267146 Nadal 7-6 Zverev – Nadal wins the opening set! Magic from Nadal! Another flying forehand winner from the Spaniard, whipping a brilliant pass down the line! It’s his set point now, but Zverev hangs on after catching the baseline with a deep backhand. The crowd thought it was out as Nadal’s pick-up drifts out. 7-7 now, as both players keep it cautious, only for Zverev to drop a backhand into the net! Set point Nadal, and on serve. But no! He had a chance after stepping into the court but tried to do too much with the backhand across court, as he pushes it wide! 8-8, as we reach 1 hour 30 minutes for this opening set! Nadal brings Zverev in with the drop shot but the pass from the German is tame and Nadal wins the point as Zverev can’t return on the volley. Set point, again, and there it is! Zverev leaves Nadal the narrowest of corridors after stepping into the net, and Nadal plays a sublime winner down the line to take the opening set. What a remarkable opener – how has Nadal won that?? Jamie Braidwood 3 June 2022 15:39 1654266750 Nadal 6-6 Zverev Huge hitting from Zverev as he surges into a 5-2 lead, putting Nadal under massive pressure on his serve. But Zverev steps it up again, back to the levels he was setting earlier in the match, as he crushes the groundstrokes deep to pin Nadal back, before unloading into the corner. The first of four set points is saved by Nadal with an ace out wide, before Zverev goes long as he tried to close it out with a serve and volley! The serve was perfect but not for the first time, the volley let him down! And that is why you can’t count Nadal out! It’s the shot of the match so far! Zverev must have thought he’d won the set after playing a brilliant point and forcing Nadal running, but he picked up the forehand on the stretch to unleash the passing winner across court! Sensational. Back on Nadal’s serve now. And how did Nadal win that point! The drop shot was good but Zverev reached it, before putting a ball into the corner. Nadal scrambled back to find the lob, as Zverev goes wide on the backhand smash! Nadal has saved four set points and it’s 6-6 in the tiebreak! Jamie Braidwood 3 June 2022 15:32 1654266120 Nadal 6-6 Zverev Nadal has Zverev chasing on the opening point and the German goes long as he digs out a backhand from behind the baseline, only for Zverev to respond immediately with a unreturnable serve out wide. 1-1 Zverev then goes long under little pressure with his forehand, but Nadal can’t take advantage as he clips a forehand into the net. 2-2 Zverev gets away with one after Nadal rushes into the net. There was space either side of Nadal but his passing shot was straight at Nadal, who puts the forehad wide. And Zverev heads into the change of ends 4-2 up after stepping up the power and forcing Nadal wide! Jamie Braidwood 3 June 2022 15:22 1654265999 Nadal 6-6 Zverev Excellent from Zverev to go from being on the back foot to attacking Nadal with a deep ball at his feet, followed by a forehand which Nadal can’t return. A strong first serve results in a ace down the middle as he inches away from another out wide. It looks like we’re heading for a simple hold but a backhand from Zverev into the net is followed by a double fault – his fourth of the set. Zverev then gets away with it as he clips the net, leaving Nadal unable to reach the ball as it drops on his side of the court. Tiebreak time! Jamie Braidwood 3 June 2022 15:19

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link French Open 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev latest score and updates after epic first-set tiebreak